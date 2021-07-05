By Aisha Jabbarova

The blast that occurred in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea on July 4 had been caused by mud volcano eruption in Dashli Island, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) reported today.

“A mud volcano where natural combustion took place, has been found 30 km off the coast between Alat settlement and Neftchala city,” SOCAR said in a statement published today.

Burning mud volcano on rocky island of Azerbaijan is gradually weakening, the company said.

It added that no industrial facility of SOCAR was damaged during the fire as there was no oil infrastructure in the vicinity.

The flame is fading, while methane and other hot gas emissions have been observed as a result of the eruption of mud volcanoes associated with oil and gas fields.

According to the statement, all offshore platforms and industrial facilities of the company continue their activities in the usual mode.