By Trend

Amnesty International provides an offensive and extremely distorted image of Azerbaijan through its inaccurate publications and the damage it creates to Azerbaijan is a true crime, Peter Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

Tase made the statement commenting on the biased statement of Amnesty International prior to the Denmark-Czech Republic football game in Baku as part of EURO 2020.

"It is not a coincidence that every time Azerbaijan organizes a major sporting event Amnesty International embarks on a nasty smear campaign against the Government of Azerbaijan. Under the visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become the world's avant-garde nation in fostering sports' diplomacy and strengthening international friendships through football matches and other events," Tase said.

He noted that these nasty campaigns conducted against Azerbaijan are the worst investment to European democratic standards.

