By Trend

The trial on the criminal case of Hrach Avakyan, Gegam Serobyan and others, in total 14 people, accused of committing provocative-terrorist and other actions on the Azerbaijani territory, was continued on July 2, Trend reports.

Two people were questioned as witnesses at the trial at the Baku Grave Crimes Court chaired by judge Afgan Hajiyev.

Then, the documents were considered, which were later announced at the trial.

The judicial investigation was completed.

Then the prosecutor spoke and asked to leave in force the accusation under Article 318 (Illegal crossing of the state border) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan and to issue a guilty verdict in the form of imprisonment for Hrach Avakyan and Gegam Serobyan for a period of five years and for a period of two years for the rest of the individuals.

In his speech, the prosecutor asked to exclude charges under the remaining articles.

Afterwards, the judges left for deliberation.

After the trial, the judge announced the verdict, according to which Hrach Avakyan, Gegam Serobyan were imprisoned for a period of four years while the rest - for a period of six months.

The trial was over.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the Main Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani State Security Service against the members of the Armenian armed formations disarmed as a result of the anti-terrorist operation of the State Security Service on December 13, 2020, and who committed terrorist-subversive and other criminal actions on the Azerbaijani territory, has been completed.

The investigative bodies revealed that a group of Armenians, illegally acquiring weapons, components for the weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices, created armed formations not envisaged by the law.

The members of these armed formations illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan on the night of November 26 through 27, 2020 as an organized group, took up the combat positions in the forest and other areas in the northwestern part of the Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district.

Those individuals attacked enterprises, institutions, and organizations, as well as individuals, organized explosions, fires and carried out other terrorist actions that pose a threat to the life and health of people up until December 13, 2020, which may cause big damage to the property or lead to other socially dangerous consequences to violating public safety, sowing panic among the population or influencing the decision-making by the state authorities of Azerbaijan or international organizations.

In connection with the above-mentioned facts, members of the illegal armed group Hrach Avakyan, Gegam Serobyan and others, in total 14 people, were accused upon Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by a group of people upon prior conspiracy by an organized group or criminal association (criminal organization) by using firearms and items used as weapons), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, components for weapons, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices by an organized group), 279.2 (an attack on enterprises, institutions, organizations or individuals as part of armed formations or groups not envisaged by the law) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan by a group of people upon prior conspiracy or by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The criminal case together with the indictment approved by the deputy prosecutor general of Azerbaijan was sent for consideration to the court.

