By Trend

A preliminary court hearing on the criminal case of members of an armed group consisting of 13 Armenian citizens who illegally crossed into the territory of Azerbaijan with the aim of committing terror was held at the Baku Court of Appeals, Trend reports on July 1.

The members of the group are Yeghish Astanyan, Karen Aramyan, Tigran Avakyan, Grigor Gevorgyan, Hovsep Manukyan, Gevorg Martirosyan, Robert Gevorkyan, Vagarshag Avetisyan, Volodya Hakobyan, Andranik Sukiasyan, Andranik Manukyan, Grigor Saghatelyan and Eduard Giragusyan.

At the court session chaired by Judge of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes Faig Ganiyev it was decided to begin the judicial investigation.

Then, the public prosecutor Vugar Guliyev read out an indictment, according to which the members of an armed group consisting of 13 Armenian citizens illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan on the night of November 26 through 27, 2020, took up the combat positions in the forest and other areas in the northwestern part of the Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district.

Those individuals attacked enterprises, institutions, and organizations, as well as individuals, organized explosions, fires and carried out other terrorist actions that pose a threat to the life and health of people until December 13, 2020, which may cause big damage to the property or lead to other socially dangerous consequences to violating public safety, sow panic among the population or influence the decision-making by the state authorities of Azerbaijan or international organizations.

Then the accused persons answered the questions of the lawyers.

A break was announced at the trial, and after the break the group members gave evidence.

The next court hearing on this case will be held on July 5.

