Azerbaijan plays an irreplaceable role in ensuring Hungary’s energy security, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said during the meeting with Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova in Budapest, the parliament’s press service reported on June 29.

Durign the meeting, Orban stressed the importance of reciprocal visits and praised the activities of friendship groups between the two countries. Cooperation between Hungary and Azerbaijan in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres is steadily developing, he added.

In her turn, Gafarova emphasized the importance of the legal documents signed between the two countries on cooperation. She added that the real potential for increasing trade turnover between the countries is greater and Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in the field of energy security and in ensuring the diversification of energy supply routes to Europe. The recent Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) projects are of great importance in this regard.

Moreover, Gafarova noted the cooperation between the two countries within the international organization and Hungary’s role in the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries - TURKPA.

The Speaker thanked the Hungarian people and state for demonstrating a fair stance during the 44-day Karabakh war and for the support provided by Hungary to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action’s (ANAMA) activities in the field of mine clearance in liberated lands.

Furthermore, the delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament led by Sahiba Gafarova, took part in an event dedicated to "2021 - the Year of Nizami Ganjavi" held at the Turkish Council's Budapest office on June 29.

Hungary’s integration to TURKPA

At the event, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova welcomed the Hungarian parliament's decision to continue integration into the Turkic world and the development of the future cooperation. The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries - TURKPA is extremely important for the deepening of existing cooperation between our peoples, she said.

She noted that the development of the political ties between Hungary and the Turkic countries has already yielded positive results in economy.

She stressed that the Turkish Council is working to create its own strategic vision.

“The Turkic World Vision 2040 is a roadmap that will allow us to better coordinate in foreign policy, clear security cooperation, sign free trade agreements, open borders for transport operations and, of course, to move forward for deeper cooperation in language and alphabet spheres”, she said.

The speaker expressed her sincere gratitude to the governments and peoples of the Turkic Council member states for supporting Azerbaijan's just position in the war against Armenian aggression and occupation.

In turn, Deputy Secretary of State of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry Andras Baranye spoke about the current state and prospects of the development of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations. He stressed that Azerbaijan is a fraternal and strategic partner of Hungary, and expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of relations. Baranye noted that the cooperation carried out within the Turkish Council contributed to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

