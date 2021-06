Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Baku hotel, Azertag reported on June 29.

The Head of State and the First Lady viewed conditions created at the hotel.

Courtyard by Marriott Baku hotel has 365 rooms, a conference hall, gyms and a restaurant.

The story will be updated.

---

