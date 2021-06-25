By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan's State Border Service has prevented the smuggling of over 70 kg of drugs from the neighboring Iran, the service reported on its website on June 25.

The incident occurred in "Bala-Bahmanli" border post of Fizuli region at 02:00 on June 20 where a border guard revealed signs of violation of the state border with Iran. As a result of search and operational measures, a suspect with a package was detained while trying to escape near the Horadiz-Baku highway.

The detainee, Baku resident Piriyev Maharram sought to smuggle 34,800 grams of drugs (26,400 grams of heroin, 2,000 grams of methamphetamine and 6,400 grams of marijuana) into Azerbaijan.

The Horadiz border detachment operates on the border with Iran on the territory of Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli region. After liberating its lands from Armenia's occupation in the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Azerbaijan restored control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

Other two smugglers were detained at "Bahramtapa" border post of Imishli region on June 22. The suspects who were residents of Yevlakh sought to escape with two packages containing 36 kilograms of drugs (26,442 grams of heroin, 5863 grams of marijuana, 3300 grams of methamphetamine), 920 methadone M-40 and 150 pregabalin pills in two packages.

Criminal proceedings have been launched into the incidents, the Border service reported.

—-

