By Vugar Khalilov

A solid research should be conducted on the vaccination of children against COVID-19, head of the working group within the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Vasif Aliyev has told Trend.

Reminding that so far, all research related to COVID-19 have been carried out in relation to people over 18 years, Aliyev said that it is important to study the infection’s effect on children.

Even though the disease is mild in children, they themselves are active carriers of the virus, he said, adding that vaccination of children may become vital in breaking chain of infection.

“Studies have shown that Pfizer is safe for children over 12 years of age. At the same time, in China, the Sinovac vaccine has been recommended for children over three years of age. However, these views still need to be studied”, Aliyev added.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. It should be noted that Azerbaijan ranks second among the CIS countries for the number of vaccinated citizens per capita.

Azerbaijan started vaccinating citizens using China’s Sinovac on January 18, the Vaxzevria vaccine produced by AstraZeneca on May 3, Russia’s Sputnik V on May 18, and US-produced Pfizer on June 7. The country started offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged over 18 from May 10.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

