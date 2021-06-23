By Trend

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić welcomes the recent return of detained Armenians by Azerbaijan in exchange for providing the Azerbaijani side with maps of 97,000 anti-tank mines laid in the Aghdam region, Trend reports.

Burić made the state during PACE summer session 2021.

"I think one should not forget about the importance of getting mine maps and eradicating the mines from the areas because that will certainly not be a proper environment for returning people and having a decent and proper life there," she added.

"Map mines and mines, and you probably know from other conflicts that date from long ago, those that remain there, unless they are properly searched and properly identified, for more than 50 years, if not longer and can affect lives very often of children and innocent people who are there," she noted.

---

