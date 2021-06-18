By Trend

Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on international human rights organizations to support the fulfillment of the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10, 2020, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani MFA Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports citing the MFA.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the cooperation of official Baku with international human rights organizations.

“This trilateral statement is aimed at restoring good-neighborly relations in the region, so, we also call on international human rights organizations to abandon a selective approach to human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Abdullayeva noted.

story will be updated

