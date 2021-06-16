By Trend

The Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation will be restored, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan made the remark at a special session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

“Those who for 30 years did not want to see the destruction of the Karabakh region and the occupied Azerbaijani lands, who tried to impede the struggle of Azerbaijan for freedom, let them come and see Fuzuli, Karabakh region,” the president said.

"Everything is clear,” the president said. “Yesterday we saw those places. When the Azerbaijanis were forced to leave the Karabakh region 30 years ago, they did not burn their houses because a person will not burn his own house. However, when the Armenians left those areas, they burned everything, because it was not their homeland, but we will restore these areas and revive the Karabakh region.”

“Today Shusha is being revived through its culture,” the president said. “The "Kharibulbul" festival, organized in Jidir Plain, has become an open message to the world. We will be glad to see Shusha as the capital of the Turkic world in the future. The fact that representatives of Turkic art will come to Shusha from all over the world will be a wonderful greeting to this city."

