By Vafa Ismayilova

The Nakhchivan garrison troops have started the command and staff exercises, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on June 7.

The regular command and staff exercises are held in line with the 2021 combat coordination plan.

The formations and units involved in the exercises were brought to the level of combat readiness at different levels under the impact of the enemy's powerful radio-electronic devices.

The formations and units were withdrawn to the reserve destination areas. The command and control bodies were deployed in the area.

Special attention was paid to the interaction of mechanized, infantry, and special forces units with other types of troops to ensure the covert and operational activities of the troops.

The exercises, which started on June 7, will last until June 12.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz