By Trend

Turkey will open vocational education institutions in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

At an extraordinary plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, the issue of approving the ‘Protocol on cooperation in the field of vocational education between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey’ was discussed.

According to the protocol, on the basis of two vocational education institutions in Azerbaijan, with the support of the Turkish Ministry of National Education, two new vocational education institutions will be created.

Also, in accordance with the protocol, the parties, in order to mutually increase the level of knowledge and experience, will encourage the establishment of ties between sister schools in the field of vocational education, mutual passage of courses and practice.

After discussions, the protocol was put to a vote and approved.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz