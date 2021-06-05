By Trend

The Azerbaijani public has appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the murder of 19-year-old Azerbaijani Vakil Abdullayev, Trend reports.

“Dear Vladimir Putin! The Azerbaijani public is deeply outraged by the fact that, on the instructions of the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bystrikin, the chief inspector of the traffic police of the Novosibirsk region, Alexander Gusev, who mortally wounded 19-year-old Azerbaijani Vekil Abdullayev, was released from custody,” the appeal said.

“As known, the incident took place on May 28 near the village of Moshkovo. According to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the traffic police officers stopped the car for speeding, in which the victim was, after being pursued. When the law enforcement officers caught up with the offenders, the young people ran out of the cars and rushed in all directions, but they managed to detain one of the fugitives, after which a scuffle ensued. Vakil Abdullayev came to the rescue, who was shot in the head by police officer Alexander Gusev,” said the appeal.

“We regard the release from custody of a police officer who has exceeded his authority not only as concealment and approval of the crime but also as an encouragement for those who suffer from xenophobia,” the appeal reads.

“We include in this category of people a member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation, a candidate for the State Duma from United Russia party, Maria Butina, who not only approved the policeman's actions but also offered to "reward for service”,” the appeal says.

“We regard her statement as instilling xenophobia and intolerance in a country that we consider friendly, respect and honor its traditions, language and culture, the spirit of internationalism, tolerance and those spiritual values ​​for which Russia has always been famous. The Azerbaijani public would be ready to treat with understanding such a manifestation of the psychological incompatibility of Maria Butina with people of other nationalities, motivating with the mental trauma received in the dungeons of an American prison, but only if she makes a public apology not only to the family of the shot guy but to everything to the Azerbaijani people,” the appeal said.

“As for the actions of the policeman, our public does not see any reason to fire the shot, which the law enforcement agencies are trying to present as “not an intentional action” by Alexander Gusev. Who among those holding a weapon can believe that it itself reacted to the "violator" who allegedly "threatened the life" of the policeman? The statement is unsubstantiated for many reasons. Did Vekil Abdullayev have a pistol in his hands? What exactly did the young guy shot by Gusev threaten with? Nothing!” the appeal said.

“The question arises, to what extent does this kind of insubordination give the right to use weapons? The muzzle of the pistol was directed against an absolutely defenseless young man. And these actions, of course, were illegal,” the appeal said.

“Dear Vladimir Putin, we cannot even imagine that something like this would happen in Azerbaijan. But who knows what will happen tomorrow if people like Gusev and Butina, having forgotten the moral law of their ancestors, calling not to shed innocent blood in vain, will join the ranks of people professing the ideology of intolerance and xenophobia? The world is already walking along the edge of the abyss, risking falling into the abyss. So, should we ignore the actions of the "Gusevs", "Butins" and "Bastrykins"?,” the appeal said.

“More than 10 million people live in our country. These are people of different ethnic, linguistic groups and nationalities. And all of them today with intense attention await a just decision from you. We believe that the people involved in this dirty story with the murder of Abdullayev should be justly punished,” the appeal said.

1. Mikhail Zabelin – MP of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Russian community of Azerbaijan

2. Anastasia Lavrina - Deputy Chairman of the Russian community of Azerbaijan

3. Tural Ganjaliyev – MP

4. Sevil Mikailova - MP

5. Arzu Naghiyev - MP

6. Hikmat Mammadov - MP

7. Aydin Mirzazade – MP

8. Javid Osmanov – MP

9. Bakhtiyar Sadigov - MP, Editor-in-Chief of the ‘Azerbaijan’ newspaper

10. Mir Shahin Aghayev - Head of REAL TV

11. Aflatun Amashov - Chairman of the Azerbaijani Press Council

12. Elchin Shikhly - Chairman of the Union of Journalists, Editor-in-Chief of the ‘Ayna-Zerkalo’ newspaper

13. Rashad Majid - Editor-in-Chief of ‘525-ci qazet’, secretary of the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan

14. Eynulla Fatullayev - Chief Editor of Haqqin.az website

15. Orhan Fikratoglu - freelance journalist

16. Murad Huseynov - Deputy General Director of OTV

17. Shakir Eminbeyli - representative of the Russia 24 TV channel in Azerbaijan

18. Vusala Abishova - Head of ‘Azeri – Press’ news agency

19. Murad Aliyev - Head of Report news agency

20. Saadet Mammadova - Advisor to the Head of ATV channel

21. Emin Mousavi - Head of ASAN Radio

22. Rauf Arifoglu – Editor-in-Chief of the Yeni Musavat newspaper

23. Kamala Mammadova - Deputy Editor-in-Chief of 1news.az

24. Tofig Abbasov - political observer of AzTV channel

25. Vyacheslav Sapunov - blogger

26. Aynur Guliyeva - Head of ‘Gundelik Telegraf’ LLC

27. Hamid Hamidov - media director of "Global Media Group"

28. Adalat Verdiyev - military columnist, blogger

29. Emil Mustafayev - political observer of the Minval.az website

30. Elchin Alyoglu – Editor-in-Chief of Milli.az website

31. Vusal Mammadov - Editor-in-Chief of the Azvision.az website

32. Shakir Aghayev - Editor-in-Chief of the Novoe Vremya newspaper

33. Araz Zeynalov - Head of Vesti.az

34. Yunis Orujov - Deputy Director of AzTV Information Programs Studio

35. Namig Mailov - Editor-in-Chief of the Region+ magazine

36. Yegana Hajiyeva - blogger

37. Rauf Zeyni - President of the National NGO Forum

38. Fatma Sattarova - Veteran of War and Labor, Chairman of the Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

39. Azer Allahveranov - Chairman of the Eurasian Platform for Migration Initiatives public association

40. Shamistan Alizamanli - Chairman of the ‘Support for the Propaganda of Patriotism’ Public Association

41. Umud Mirzoyev - Head of the International Eurasia Press Foundation

42. Novella Jafaroglu - human rights defender, Chairman of the Society for the Protection of Women's Rights of Azerbaijan named after Dilara Aliyeva

43. Saadat Bananyarli - human rights defender, Head of the NGO ‘Azerbaijan National Bureau of the International Society for Human Rights’

44. Saltanat Gojamanli - human rights activist, Head of the NGO ‘Protection of Human Rights and the Rule of Law’

45. Alimammad Nuriyev - Head of the ‘Constitution’ research fund

46. ​​Rufiz Gonagov - Head of the NGO ‘Center for the Study of International Relations’

47. Fakhraddin Hasanzade - Director of the Education Center for Youth

48. Zaur Mammadov - Head of the Baku Club of Political Scientists

49. Ramil Isgandarli - Head of the ‘Legal Analysis and Research’ Public Association

50. Shalala Hasanova - Head of the ‘Assistance in the development of public relations’ NGO

51. Maharram Zulfugarli - Head of the Public Problems Research Association

52. Nushaba Mammadova - Head of the ‘Alliance for International Dialogue and Development’ NGO

---

