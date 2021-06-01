By Trend

King of Spain Felipe VI has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.

“Mr. President, on behalf of the Spanish government and people, I extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan – the Republic Day,” King of Spain said.

“Mr. President, availing myself of this pleasant opportunity, I wish you good health and the friendly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity,” King of Spain added. “I express my deep respect and esteem to you.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Your Excellency, please accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan – the Republic Day,” Zelenskyy said.

“Ukraine highly appreciates the existing strategic partnership between our states, the traditionally strong ties between the peoples of Ukraine and Azerbaijan, as well as the determination to develop the bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” Zelenskyy added.

“Ukraine always supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders,” Zelenskyy said. “I am sure that every Azerbaijani backs your strong leadership towards achieving this goal.”

“I believe that the relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan will be further strengthened and enriched with new achievements to the benefit of our peoples,” Zelenskyy said.

“I hope that as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence in August 2021, I will have the opportunity to welcome you to Kyiv and continue our dialogue on all issues of bilateral partnership,” Zelenskyy added.

“Mr. President, I wish you success in your high state activities, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan peace and progress,” Zelenskyy said.

Former Director-General of ICESCO Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri has sent a congratulatory letter to President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Excellency, it is my great pleasure to congratulate your Excellency on the Day of the Republic, wishing you and the people of Azerbaijan continuous success in all your efforts to more progress and prosperity,” Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri said.

“Azerbaijan, under your Excellency's able leadership, has achieved great progress in many fields, and has become a contributor to world peace, and an advocate of dialogue and cooperation,” Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri added.

“I have witnessed personally the tremendous efforts to make Azerbaijan develop and reach a respected status in the world,” Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri said. “Please, Excellency, accept my profound respect and high regards.”

President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis has also congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Mr. President, on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s national holiday - the Republic Day, I would like to extend to you my sincerest congratulations and wishes for peace and prosperity,” Klaus Werner Iohannis said.

“On this remarkable day, I would like to express my confidence that a high-level dialogue and relations between Romania and Azerbaijan will strengthen on a solid foundation of the bilateral strategic partnership,” Klaus Werner Iohannis added.

“Intensification and diversification of the bilateral economic cooperation including in strategic areas of transport and energy, represent important directions of relations between our countries,” Klaus Werner Iohannis added. “Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

President of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Rabbi Marc Schneier has sent a congratulatory letter to President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Dear President Aliyev, I write to congratulate you and the beloved peoples of the Republic of Azerbaijan as you celebrate Republic Day on 28 May,” Schneier said.

“Under your wise, visionary, and compassionate leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan has distinguished itself as a global champion of ethnic and religious tolerance,” Schneier added. “Your tireless efforts to create and foster political and social conditions to strengthen the country’s traditions of multiculturalism and inclusivity have earned the respect and lasting admiration of citizens worldwide.”

“Your Republic Day offers an occasion to congratulate you, Dear President Aliyev, and the peoples of Azerbaijan,” Schneier said. “It is my fervent hope that the Republic of Azerbaijan’s extraordinary spirit of respect and tolerance for national minorities will serve as an inspirational force for interreligious unity, popularizing a peace that can be championed and defended around the world.”

“Time and again, Azerbaijan has demonstrated that harmony is possible, and issues can be resolved,” Schneier said. “I look forward to collaborating with you to support the interfaith/interethnic harmony legacy of peace that you have so successfully advanced.”

“Your Excellency, with the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem for you and the beloved peoples of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I remain very truly yours,” Schneier said.

President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Your Excellency, on behalf of the people of Afghanistan, I am honored to extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national day of your country, 28 May - the Republic Day,” Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said.

“I am confident that the ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries will further expand, and the Republic of Azerbaijan will develop more rapidly under your wise leadership,” Mohammad Ashraf Ghani added. “The high-level reciprocal official visits are a manifestation of our commitment to developing relations between our countries.”

“Your Excellency, once again I would like to wish you the best of health and success, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan happiness and prosperity,” Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said.

President of the Republic of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid has sent a congratulatory letter to President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Your Excellency, I wish to convey my sincerest congratulations to you and to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May - the Republic Day,” Kersti Kaljulaid said.

“I hope that after we overcome the global challenge that has had a profound impact on all societies around the world, the cooperation between countries in areas of mutual interest will be further expanded,” Kersti Kaljulaid added.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration, along with my best wishes for peace and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people,” Kersti Kaljulaid said.

President of the Republic of Cameroon Paul Biya has congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Dear Mr. President, I extend my sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of your country’s national holiday, 28 May - the Republic Day, and wish the people of Azerbaijan health and well-being,” Paul Biya said. “Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

President of the Republic of Iraq Barham Salih has sent a congratulatory letter to President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“As-salamu aleykum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu, on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Republic Day, I have the honor to extend my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan,” Barham Salih said. “Your Excellency, I wish you good health and success, and the people of Azerbaijan progress and prosperity.”

“Availing myself of this pleasant opportunity, I look forward to a further strengthening of the existing cooperation between our countries in various fields to the benefit of our friendly peoples,” Barham Salih said.

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan has congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Excellency, I have the honor to extend to you my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan - the Republic Day,” Imran Khan said.

“Pakistan highly appreciates its strategic relations with Azerbaijan,” Imran Khan said. “Our excellent bilateral relations have been further strengthened after Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War. Pakistan has always stood by brotherly Azerbaijan in difficult times.”

“I am confident that our bilateral cooperation will further deepen in many areas to the benefit of our peoples,” Imran Khan said. “We are ready to engage in the reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.”

“Mr. President, I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you the best of health, happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan's continued progress and prosperity,” Imran Khan said.

“Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and best regards,” Imran Khan said.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, on behalf of the people and the Government of Turkmenistan, and also on my own behalf, I have the honor to convey to you and through you to all the brotherly people of Azerbaijan my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – the Republic Day,” Berdimuhamedov said.

“It is gratifying to note that based on the principles of good neighborliness, friendship and trust, the traditionally brotherly relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan are successfully developing in a wide variety of areas,” Berdimuhamedov said. “The mutually fruitful cooperation between our countries has reached a qualitatively new level in recent years.”

“Turkmenistan is committed to continuing a meaningful dialogue of high confidence with brotherly Azerbaijan aimed at realizing the existing great potential of our partnership,” Berdimuhamedov added. “I am firmly convinced that through our joint efforts strategic Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan relations will continue to develop and deepen to the benefit of our brotherly peoples.”

“Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, taking this pleasant opportunity, I sincerely wish you good health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, well-being, and prosperity,” Berdimuhamedov said.

President of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic has congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Dear Mr. President, on the occasion of 28 May - Republic Day of Azerbaijan, on behalf of Montenegrin citizens and in my own name I hereby extend cordial congratulations and best wishes for further progress of Your Excellency's country and wellbeing of friendly Azerbaijani people,” Dukanovic said.

“Montenegro and Azerbaijan have continued reinforcing friendship and deepening relations of cooperation, understanding, and mutual closeness, to our mutual satisfaction,” Dukanovic added. “Cooperation and support were strong also in the hard and challenging times of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“I hope that stabilization of epidemiological circumstances will lead to the creation of preconditions for us to continue our communication and to our new meetings that will generate impetus for strengthening of inter-state and partnership ties between Montenegro and Azerbaijan, as well for strengthening of friendship between our people,” Dukanovic said.

“I look forward to cooperation and new successes of Your Excellency's country,” Dukanovic said. “Please accept assurances of my highest consideration and friendly regards.”

Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani has sent a congratulatory letter to President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Your Excellency, on the occasion of your national holiday – the Republic Day, it gives me immense satisfaction and pride to extend my sincere greetings, congratulations, and best wishes to you,” Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani said.

“I wish Your Excellency robust health and happiness, and your brotherly people prosperity and progress,” Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani said. “Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda has congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Dear Mr. President, on behalf of the people of Poland and on my own behalf, I am honored to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you, your country, and people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Republic Day,” Duda said.

“Touching upon the relations of traditional friendship and partnership between Poland and Azerbaijan, I want to reassure you that Warsaw is ready for future development of our relations covering all the areas of cooperation to the benefit of our peoples,” Duda said.

“Mr. President, let me once again extend my congratulations to all the citizens of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national holiday,” Duda said.

Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has sent a congratulatory letter to President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Your Excellency, it gives me immense pleasure and pride on the anniversary of your country’s national holiday – the Republic Day, to extend to you and your brotherly people, on behalf of the people of the State of Qatar and my own behalf, my cordial greetings, felicitations, and best wishes,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said.

“I convey to Your Excellency my best regards, coupled with my wishes for the development and prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan as well as the strengthening of the bilateral relations between our countries in the future,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said. “Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

President of the Republic of Tunisia Kais Saied has congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“It is my pleasure on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to extend to Your Excellency, on my personal name and on behalf of the Tunisian people, my sincere congratulations and best wishes, for your good health and personal happiness, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan,” Kais Saied said.

“I would like to avail myself of this opportunity to reiterate my firm commitment to work together with you for improving the ties of cooperation between our two countries to achieve the mutual interest of our brotherly peoples,” Kais Saied.

President of Hungary Janos Ader has sent a congratulatory letter to President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Dear Mr. President, I extend to you and to the people of Azerbaijan my sincere congratulations on the occasion of your national holiday – the Republic Day,” Janos Ader said.

“As Azerbaijan is a very important strategic partner for Hungary, I hail the rapid development of political, economic, and cultural relations between our countries,” Janos Ader said. “I am confident that the coming years will open up new prospects for strengthening our mutually fruitful cooperation.”

“Your Excellency, I wish you good health and future success in your high state activities,” Janos Ader said.

President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev has congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Esteemed Mr. President, on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Republic Day, please accept my sincerest congratulations and wishes for peace and tranquility of your people,” Rumen Radev said.

“I would like to take this pleasant opportunity to reaffirm to you that the Republic of Bulgaria highly appreciates strategic cooperation and existing excellent bilateral relations between our peoples and countries and wishes to develop these relations in the future,” Rumen Radev said.

“Excellency, I wish you the best of health and success in your high state activities,” Rumen Radev said. “Dear Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman has sent a congratulatory letter to President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Your Excellency, I cordially congratulate you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Republic Day,” Milos Zeman said.

“It is no coincidence that your country, which granted women the right to vote decades before some Western countries, chose the anniversary of the proclamation of the first democratic and secular republic in the Muslim world as its National Day,” Milos Zeman said. “The traditions of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which was founded in 1918, deserve respect all over the world. Unfortunately, unlike Czechoslovakia, which was built on the ruins of the old world the same year, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic did not manage to preserve its independence amid the harsh realities of the then world.”

“My sincere wish for you and all your compatriots is that in the third decade of the 21st century your country shall live - as a free, independent, and prosperous state - in peace with all its neighbors and develop in line with the hopes and aspirations of those who founded the independence of modern Azerbaijan,” Milos Zeman said.

“I avail myself of this opportunity to assure you that I highly appreciate the current state of relations between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan,” Milos Zeman said. “I do hope that these relations will continue developing. I attach great importance to the constant deepening and development of ties between our countries.”

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” Milos Zeman said.

King of the Belgians Philippe has congratulated President Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday.

“Dear Mr. President, I heartily congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – the Republic Day,” King of the Belgians added.

“I wish Your Excellency and your people prosperity and well-being, and hope that we will soon see the pandemic come to an end,” King of the Belgians said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz