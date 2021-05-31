By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister and Air Force Commander Ramiz Tahirov has arrived in Turkey's Konya to attend a Distinguished Visitors Day of the Anatolian Phoenix-2021 exercises, the Defence Ministry reported on May 31.

The current state and prospects for the development of cooperation among the participating countries' Air Forces and other issues of mutual interest were discussed as part of the visit.

Tahirov familiarized himself with the modern unmanned aerial vehicles and the latest technological equipment used in military aviation, which was demonstrated at the Military Aviation Exhibition.

The Air Force commander met the Azerbaijani army's representatives involved in the drills and wished them success.

The Azerbaijani Air Force and Naval Forces servicemen's drills as part of the Anatolian Phoenix-2021 international search and rescue exercises kicked off in Turkey's Konya on May 24.

Servicemen from different countries joined the drills held at an air base in Konya, Turkey. The exercises will last until June 4.

The Azerbaijani army successfully completed large-scale drills involving different types of troops held under the plan approved by President Ilham Aliyev on May 20.

The exercises had been held since May 16 and involved up to 15,000 military personnel. Some 300 tanks, and other armored vehicles, 400 missile and artillery installations of various calibers, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and anti-tank weapons, up to 50 units of military aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes were used for the exercises.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz