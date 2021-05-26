By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has said that the positions of the Azerbaijani army came under fire of Armenian troops in Kalbajar and Gadabay regions.

"Starting from 24 to 26 May, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in Kalbajar and Gadabay regions were periodically subjected to fire from the enemy positions in Gegharkunik region of the Republic of Armenia by the use of small arms," the Defence Ministry reported.

It added that Armenian troops shot in the air in the direction of our posts located around the city of Shusha.

"No retaliatory fire was opened. There are no losses," the report added.

Azerbaijan entered the Patriotic War with Armenia after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The November peace deal also stipulates the unblocking of transport routes in the region that has been closed due to three decades of deadly conflict.

