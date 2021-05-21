By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is very big and beautiful, it is honorable and responsible to perform in such a hall, Darius Jurgelevicius, participant of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition, a gymnast from Lithuania, told Trend on May 21.

"I was pleased with my performance, I think I succeeded,” the gymnast said. “After the program, I had the opportunity to talk to the coach, he praised me. The tournament in Baku is my first major international competition.”

“The competition has been organized at the highest level,” Jurgelevicius added. The gymnastics arena hall is big and beautiful. I have only positive emotions."

The athlete added that he had the opportunity to take a walk around the capital of Azerbaijan and he was delighted with the beauty of the city.

"I had time to walk around the city, but we plan to take another walk, visit the Inner City (Icherisheher),” Jurgelevicius said. “Baku is unusually beautiful. There is interesting architecture, a combination of modern and historical buildings."

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshan Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz