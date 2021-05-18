By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has partially re-opened schools after months of strict coronavirus quarantine regime.

As of May 17, full-time lessons have been partially resumed at secondary schools in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Sheki cities, and the Absheron region.

Upon the relevant decision of the Azerbaijani Education Ministry Collegium, classes will be held twice a week at the level of preschool education and general secondary education (V-IX grades), and three times per week for students of primary classes (I-IV).

Azerbaijan introduced online lessons for school and university students since the outbreak of COVID-19. Classes in educations institutions have been carried out in online format since April 5 in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Sheki cities, and the Absheron region. A number of online projects have been initiated to help homeschooling.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

