Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for a visit, Azertag reported on May 10.

As part of his visit, Aliyev has participated in a presentation of a new runway at Nakhchivan International Airport.

During the same visit, Aliyev took part in the opening of a military airfield of the Combine Arms Division in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Furthermore, the president viewed the construction process of the building of the ASAN Service center in Nakhchivan city.

He also attended the opening of the Central Hospital of the Nakhchivan Garrison.

