By Vafa İsmayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission Permanent Secretariat Secretary-General Asset Assavbayev have discussed the post-war regional transport opportunities, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

At the meeting, Bayramov informed Assavbayev about the new realities in the region after the 44-day Karabakh war, including opportunities in the transport sector.

He said it is possible to talk about normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia by eliminating the occupation factor. Bayramov stresed the importance of implementing the trilateral agreements signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021, which provide for the opening of transport and communication lines.

The minister noted that the region has suffered for a long time and needs lasting peace. In this regard, joint economic and transport projects to be implemented by the regional countries will make peace irreversible.

In turn, during the meeting, Assavbayev congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the end of the conflict and its entry into the post-conflict stage. At this stage, TRACECA has ample opportunities to implement major projects through the expansion of transport lines.

The secretary-general informed Bayramov about the agreement on the development of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia international transport corridor, the activities of the Permanent Secretariat, the results of activities in 2020, and new initiatives, as well as expanding the geography of activities, cooperation with the EU, and other issues.

The parties agreed to take relevant measures to support the activities of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia international transport corridor TRACECA at the regional and international levels.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz