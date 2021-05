By Trend

A tete-a-tete meeting is being held between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, Trend reports on May 5.

The delegation, headed by Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

