By Trend

Nizami Ganjavi International Center will partner with Delphi Economic Forum to be held May 10-15, 2021 under the Patronage of H.E The President of the Hellenic Republic Ms. Katerina Sakellaropolou.

President of Estonia, President of the Slovak Republic, Prime Minister of Greece also will be joining forum.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center will host panel discussion on EU Neighborhood Policy: the Eastern Partnership, South-East Europe, and the road to stability.

Chaired by former deputy Prime Minister of Georgia Eka Tkeshelashvili, Madame Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Co-Chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, President of Latvia 1999-2007, Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, Member of NGIC, President of Croatia 2015-2020; Rosen Plevneliev, Member NGIC, President of Bulgaria 2012-2017 will join discussion.

