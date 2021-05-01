By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova reached the semifinals of the individual trampoline program at the European Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling in Sochi (Russia), Trend reports.

Having presented the program during the second day of the competition, Seljan Magsudova received 101.135 points from the judges, taking the fourth place in the qualification among adult athletes.

Also today Azerbaijani juniors performed on the acrobatic track: Bilal Gurbanov, whose result was 61.400 points (12th place), Adil Hajizadeh - 61.400 points (13th place), Huseyn Asadullayev - 60.400 points (14th place) and Tofig Aliyev - 49.200 points (17th place).

The European Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling in Sochi runs from April 29 to May 2, 2021. Athletes from 23 countries of the world take part in it.

Azerbaijan at the championship is represented by Nijat Mirzoev, Huseyn Abbasov, Magsud Magsudov, Seljan Magsudova, Huseyn Asadullayev, Bilal Gurbanov, Adil Hajizade, Tofig Aliyev, Mikhail Malkin.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz