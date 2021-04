President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Jabrayil and Zangilan districts on April 26, Azerbaijani presidential press-service has reported.

Jabrayil and Zangilan, along with 300 settlements, city centers, villages and historic Shusha city, were liberated by the Azerbaijani Army during the 44-day-war with Armenia in 2020.

Story will be updated.