By Trend

The mission of the OSCE Minsk Group (MG) to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict ended before it even started, First Vice-Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Ali Huseynli told Trend.

According to Huseynli, this issue was resolved by Azerbaijan as a result of the counter-offensive operation.

“As for whether the Minsk Group can take any further action, the only thing it can do is to force Armenia to comply with the provisions of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020. In this matter, the OSCE MG can be useful,” said the vise-speaker.

“There is no more conflict. Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity. There are a number of problems that take time to resolve. For today, the only useful activity of the OSCE MG can be to force Armenia to fulfill the points of the trilateral statement,” Huseynli said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz