Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on April 13 on some measures in connection with the holding of four matches (three group and one quarter-final) of the 2021 European Football Championship in Baku.

In accordance with the document, foreigners and stateless people who will arrive in Azerbaijan in connection with the holding of four matches (three group and one quarter-final) of the European Football Championship in 2021 in Baku from May 1 through July 5, 2021 will be able to obtain visas at the checkpoints on the state border of Azerbaijan by submitting one of the following documents:

- an official letter-invitation from the Committee organizing the matches in Baku or the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA);

- an accreditation card or other document confirming accreditation in accordance with the relevant rules of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA);

- a ticket or document confirming the purchase of a ticket for the match for citizens and stateless people who permanently reside in the countries represented by the football teams participating in the matches in Baku.

For foreigners and stateless people working in Azerbaijan and who have passed the appropriate accreditation in connection with organizing and holding of matches, it is not required to obtain a work permit.

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz