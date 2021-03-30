By Vafa Ismayilova

Servicemen from the country's Nakhchivan garrison have conducted tactical drills to prevent the violation of state border in line with the garrison troops' combat coordination plan for 2021, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has reported on its website.

Under the tactical drills plan, those illegally crossing the state border tried to enter the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. As part of the drills, the protection of borders was reinforced after the border violation cases were identified and the units of the relevant structures were notified.

Alert Group border detachments, which were put on alert after a signal received from the border squad, moved to the scene of the border violation incident.

A group from the Nakhchivan independent border division along with special forces units of the Combined Troops Army and special forces detachments of the Nakhchivan independent operational brigade of the Internal Troops blocked the territory in the direction of violation of the state border to prevent the entry of border violators into the territory.

A joint headquarters was established in the operational area for the more effective conduct of operational-search activities. Search groups of the Combined Troops Army, the Nakhchivan independent border division, and the Nakhchivan independent operational brigade of the Internal Troops carried out urgent search activities using special equipment to identify and detain border violators.

Border transgressors, who were detected by drones, were surrounded from different directions and detained as a result of a successful search operation. After the transfer of the detainees to the relevant authorities, activities in the border search area were suspended.

All goals were achieved as a result of the joint activities of the Combined Troops Army, the Nakhchivan independent border division, and the Nakhchivan independent operational brigade of the Internal Troops, local law-enforcement agencies, and the executive authorities, as well as local citizens, the report added.

