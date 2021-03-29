By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Tajikistan for a regional conference, the Foreign Ministry reported on its website on March 29.

“As part of the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov is to take part in the 9th 'Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process' ministerial meeting and to hold bilateral meetings with high-ranking state officials," the report added.

The meeting of foreign ministers within the framework of the "Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process" conference will be held on March 29-30 in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.

The "Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process" is a regional initiative of Afghanistan and Turkey, launched in 2011. This format is a platform for political dialogue and regional cooperation to promote stability, peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region as a whole. The participants in the Istanbul Process are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and the UAE.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz