By Laman Ismayilova

The weather is expected to be rainy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, with sleet in some places on March 12. Snow is expected in the afternoon. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-4 °C at night and in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 759 mm Hg to 767 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 80-90 percent.

Rain and snow are expected in the country's regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify in the afternoon.

The temperature will be +1-5 °C at night and in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -4-8 °C at night, -10-12°C in highlands and 0°C and -4 °C in the daytime.

Rainy weather and a slight drop in temperature are expected on March 12, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

