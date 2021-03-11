By Laman Ismayilova

The Oxford University and Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) have agreed on cooperation in earthquake studies.

A meeting on "Joint research on active tectonics and earthquakes in Azerbaijan and the South Caspian Sea" was held on March 10, Science.gov.az reported.

The virtual conference was attended by Oxford University professors Richard Walker, Mike Daly as well as experts from their research team.

Azerbaijan was represented by Vice-President of National Science Academy (ANAS),Chairman of the Scientific Council of the Department of Earth Sciences, academician Ibrahim Guliyev, Acting Director of the Institute of Oil and Gas, academician Fakhraddin Gadirov, Head of the Seismological Center, Doctor of Philosophy in Geology and Mineralogy, associate professor Sabina Kazimova, RSCC Director General, Corresponding Member of ANAS Gurban Yetirmishli, Presidium of ANAS Chief of the Foreign Relations Department, Doctor of Philosophy in Biology, associate professor Esmira Alirzayeva as well as representatives of the British Petroleum Company (BP). The meeting was moderated by professor Rashid Javanshir.

In his speech, Ibrahim Guliyev stressed the importance of cooperation with the Oxford University. He also noted the partnership with Columbia, Missouri and Michigan universities in the earthquake studies.

The academician also reminded that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between ANAS and the Oxford University last year.

Then professors from Oxford University - Phillp England, Mike Kendley, James Jackson, Richard Walker and others spoke about the research methods and results obtained in the earthquake studies.

BP spokesperson Gray Riby stressed the importance of cooperation between the parties. Touching upon the importance of seismological and geophysical research in the Caspian Sea basin, BP spokesperson emphasized that this cooperation will provide the experts with a more detailed study of earthquakes in the Caspian Sea.

Head of the Seismological Center Sabina Kazimova made a presentation on the research work carried out by the Center as well as cooperation with the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Doctor of Philosophy in Geology and Mineralogy also gave insight into the RSCC's research methods used in the study of earthquakes.

The presentation of the acting director of the ANAS Institute of Oil and Gas, academician Fakhraddin Gadirov was connected with the geodynamic researches in the field of studying earthquakes.

In conclusion, professor Rashid Javanshir spoke highlighted the results of the discussions between the sides. He expressed his confidence that these discussions would be fruitful for the start of mutual partnership in future.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz