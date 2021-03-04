By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and Pakistani Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza have discussed prospects of bilateral military cooperation, demining operations and further joint drills, the Defence Ministry reported on March 3.

During the meeting on March 3, the sides focused on prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres. The sides also expressed satisfaction with the development of traditional friendship and mutual trust between the peoples of the two countries, including Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations, as well as the level of strategic partnership.

Hasanov informed the visiting Pakistani delegation about the successful military operations carried out by the Azerbaijan army and stressed that the army's combat experience gained in the 44-day war is being studied by the armies of many countries of the world and the international military experts.

The defence minister expressed satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan military cooperation and thanked the Pakistani leadership and the nation for supporting Azerbaijan's fair position at all levels and within the international organizations, as well as for the humanitarian aid and moral support it provided.

He noted that friendly relations between the Azerbaijani and Pakistani leaders play a significant role in developing ties between the two states and said such meetings were important in terms of expanding cooperation.

General Nadeem Raza congratulated Azerbaijan on the victory and said that historical ties and relations between the two nations had made a great contribution to progress in bilateral military cooperation.

Raza added that Pakistani specialists are ready to get involved in mine clearance operations on liberated territories. He spoke about the wide potential to elevate bilateral military cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

The two men stressed that military ties meet both countries' interests of both countries and noted the necessity to increase efforts in this sphere.

Hasanov and Raza also focused on conducting joint military exercises with the involvement of various types of troops, including special forces of the Azerbaijani army and the Pakistani armed forces, organizing mutual visits of servicemen to exchange experience, as well as a number of other issues.

Azerbaijan liberated around 300 villages, city centres, settlements and historic Shusha city in the war with Armenia that lasted from September 27 and November 10. Other Armenian-occupied districts - Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin - returned to Azerbaijan's control after the singing of the Russian-brokered Karabakh peace deal on November 10.

