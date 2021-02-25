By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev today attended a ceremony of providing apartments to martyrs' families and disabled war veterans in a residential complex in Baku's Ramana settlement, Azertag reported on February 25.

Thirty buildings have been built on the territory of the complex, and a total of 1,512 apartments are equipped with all necessary social infrastructure. In addition, a school, a kindergarten and a club-community center are built on the territory.

Over 11,000 martyrs' families and disabled war veterans in need of better housing conditions will be provided with apartments and private houses in 2021-2025 in line with the presidential decree of January.

After familiarizing himself with the complex, President Aliyev met with members of martyrs' families and disabled war veterans, and addressed the meeting.

On the same day, Aliyev inaugurated after major repair the "Shagan" rehabilitation boarding house in Baku's Khazar district, Azertag reported.

The head of state familiarized himself with the conditions created in the rehabilitation boarding house.

The boarding house was commissioned in 2003 by former Presidient Heydar Aliyev,’s order and underwent a major renovation in 2020.

Reconstructed boarding house with 250 beds can admit up to 5,000 patients a year. This medical facility will provide services to patients suffering from cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, nervous and endocrine diseases. The main services include functional diagnostics, physiotherapy, therapeutic baths, therapeutic physical training, social and psychological rehabilitation.

