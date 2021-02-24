First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has expressed condolences to the family of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rzazadeh.

“I was saddened by the news of the death of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rzazadeh,” Mehriban Aliyeva said. “Yalchin Rzazadeh, who is distinguished in our modern musical art with his unique style, has gained music lovers’ deep respect and love with his professional singing and stage performances.”

“The creative path of the master, who has enthusiastically shared his long term of experience and wide knowledge with young people eagerly teaching them all the secrets and subtleties of variety art, is a real art school for a generation of young performers,” Mehriban Aliyeva said. “The songs performed by him in films such as "Dada Gorgud", "The day passed", "Mother-in-law", "Baladadash's first love" will never be erased from the memory of our people.”

“Sharing your grief at these difficult times, I wish patience and offer my deepest condolences to all the members of your family over this irreparable loss," Mehriban Aliyeva said.

