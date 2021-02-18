By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani and British military education experts have discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the sphere of military cooperation, the Defence Ministry reported on February 17.

The Military Academy of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces hosted a meeting of military education experts of the Azerbaijani and UK defence ministries. The parties emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements in the military education field, the necessity to organize military English courses and exchange of experience of servicemen participating in various courses abroad, the report added.

Prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of military education were discussed during the meeting, the ministry said.

At his meeting with Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov in late January, UK ambassador James Sharp said that he would continue making every effort to develop Azerbaijan-UK relations, in particular in the sphere of military cooperation, emphasized that within the framework of bilateral cooperation, Great Britain can provide assistance to Azerbaijan in carrying out work on clearance of the territories of mines and unexploded ordnance.

As part of her two-day official visit on February 8, UK Minister for European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton also stressed that the UK is ready to provide relevant assistance in demining activities in Azerbaijan.

At his meeting with Morton on February 9, President Aliyev said that "on the liberated territories, we have great potential for reconstruction and we already started our contacts with British companies. One of them is involved in the city-planning in the development of infrastructure on the liberated territories".

