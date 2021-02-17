By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous photographer Reza Deghati has drew public attention to video taken during Black January and Khojaly genocide that befell the Azerbaijani people in the 90s.

The photographer shared his impressions of the Second Karabakh War and his visits to the liberated territories.

He provided insight into the results of Armenian vandalism, destruction, and other atrocities, which he witnessed in Azerbaijan as a result of Armenian aggression.

Degati also showed his photographs taken during those bloody events.

Notably, Reza Deghati visited the country’s liberated Jabrayil and Zangilan regions along with foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan.

The world-famous photographer informed representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan about the former appearance of the house and the destructions caused by Armenia during the 27 years of occupation.

"Ruins in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil region are really shocking. I have been covering wars for 40 years, but I have never encountered such destructions before. I have not even heard of it. Over the 27 years, during which these territories remained under the occupation of Armenians, extremely serious crimes have been committed here," said the photographer.

The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The trilateral peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions.

Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.

