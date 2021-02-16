By Vafa Ismayilova

Tactical and special drills have been held by the Air Force of the Separate Combined Troops Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defence Ministry’s press service on February 15.

The exercises involved army aviation, as well as the air defence formations and units. Attack aircraft, fire support, and transport-combat helicopters, carrying out practical flights, simulated airstrikes on ground targets, as well as performed complex manoeuvres at a minimum altitude to avoid air defence systems, the ministry said.

It added that air defence formations and units worked out the tasks of tracking the flights of army aviation and destroying targets simulating an imaginary enemy. Coordination of interaction between units was achieved during the tactical-special exercises.

In a separate report, the Defence Ministry said that Nakhchivan garrison troops held training-methodological sessions with deputy commanders for ideological work and moral-psychological support.

During the sessions, the main attention was paid to improving the skills of studying the individual psychological features of the military personnel subordinate to the deputy commanders for ideological work and moral-psychological support.

On the last day of the three-day session, servicemen were shown documentaries about the activities of the media and social networks, as well as about the analysis of the enemy disinformation exposed during the 44-day Patriotic War.

On February 12, servicemen from the Combined Troops Army ended the 10-day joint drills with Turkish counterparts held in Kars.

The Joint Winter Exercise – 2021 started on February 2 with the participation of Azerbaijan’s Combined Troops Army and Turkish Armed Forces.

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar Took part in the Distinguished Visitors Day of the drills.

Hasanov said that it was important for Azerbaijani to learn the experience of the Turkish troops that are among the strongest in the world. He also thanked Turkey for the political support for Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War in 2020.

Earlier in September, the two countries’ land and air forces held large-scale military exercises in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave. Turkish and Azerbaijani armies regularly hold joint drills in line with the bilateral agreement on military cooperation and the participation of the two countries’ land and air forces. In August 2020, President Ilham Aliyev announced that then the intensity of the Azerbaijani-Turkish drills would be increased.

