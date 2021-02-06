By Trend

The Winter Exercise-2021 conducted with the participation of units of the Combined Arms Army and the Turkish Armed Forces are underway, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Feb. 5.

At the regular stage of the exercises, the units fulfilled tactical-special tasks of engineering support for combat operations in a complicated operational situation.

The main attention was paid to the use of an armored vehicle-launched bridge, an obstacle-clearing engineer vehicle, and combat engineer ammunition.

The exercises will last until February 12.

