By Laman Ismayilova

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has been re-elected to the post of President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The decision was announced during the 11th General Meeting of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Public Association.

The 37th meeting of the AGF Executive Committee was also held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

As a result of the vote, Mehriban Aliyeva was re-elected to the post of President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (Chairman of the Executive Committee) for the next five years, while Altay Hasanov was re-elected to the post of Vice President of AGF (Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee).

In addition, Azerbaijani MP Rauf Aliyev, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex Rafig Behbudov, and Head Coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva were re-elected as members of the Federation Executive Committee for the next five years.

Notably, Mehriban Aliyeva was elected President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in 2002. At the same year, 4 gymnastics disciplines were included into the AGF’s activity.

As a result of a comprehensive development strategy carried out by President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, gymnastics sections currently operate in 18 regions of Azerbaijan.

