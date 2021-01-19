By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits rainy weather on January 20. Sleet and snow are expected in some places. Strong north-west wind will blow tomorrow.

The temperature will be 0 °C at night, +1-3 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm of mercury. Relative humidity will make 80-90 percent.

On January 20, the weather is expected to be rainy in the regions. Snowy is also expected in some places.

Fog will be observed at night and in the morning. Western wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 0-3 °C at night, +3-6 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be +7-12 °C at night, , 0+5 °C in the daytime.

The Ecology Ministry warns that roads are expected to be covered with ice.



