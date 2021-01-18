By Laman Ismayilova

Snow expected in Baku on January 19. Mild north-west wind will strengthen occasionally.

The temperature will be +2-4 °C at night, +4-6 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 761 to 769 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80 percent.

It is expected to occasionally snow in regions and intensively in some places. It will be foggy at night and in the morning, and the western wind will rise in some areas.

The temperature will be -2°C and + 2 °C at night, +4-8 °C in the daytime, -4 °C and -9 °C in the mountains at night, 0°C and +4 °C in the daytime. Roads will be covered with ice.

From January 19 to 21 in the evening, the weather is expected to drop which might ve unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

