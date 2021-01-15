By Trend

The International Turkic Academy based in Kazakhstan hosted a presentation of books about Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region in the Kazakh language, the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Member Arzu Naghiyev, who is on a visit to the country, told Trend on Jan.14.

The event was attended by MPs, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov, President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, famous writers and researchers of the Turkic world, ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan, and a representative of the Turkish Embassy.

Another Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva, delegates from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan joined the ceremony online. Speaking at the presentation, the participants stressed the importance of books and their significance in terms of raising awareness of the Turkic world about Karabakh.

