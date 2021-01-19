By Ayya Lmahamad

Reconstruction of a small hydroelectric power plant in Azerbaijan’s recently-liberated Lachin region is nearing completion, Azerbaijan’s energy supplying company Azerenergy has reported in its website.

The company said that Armenian occupants destroyed small hydroelectric power plants in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, dismantled useful equipment, burned or blew up what they could not carry away. None of these power plants are currently in good condition and are completely destroyed.

In the meantime, work is underway to turn Azerbaijan’s liberated lands into a green energy zone in line with President Ilham’s recent instructions.

Azerenergy said that it has started the restoration work on the 8 MW small hydroelectric power plant in Lachin’s Gulabird village and the work is nearing completion.

Equipment damaged during the 44-day war, including engine rooms, units, generators, control panels and transformers are being repaired or replaced with the new ones.

In the meantime, a pipe, through which water from the Hakari River is supplied to the hydraulic units and which has become unusable after the war, is being restored.

As a result of the phased work carried out, the Gulabird small hydroelectric power plant is scheduled to be commissioned in the near future. In addition, special teams, contractors and specialists have been involved in respective works.

“Initially, the 10 kV generator voltage will be transmitted to nearby Azerbaijani military units in Lachin and Gubadli and, in the future, via a high-voltage line to a new 110 kV substation to be built in Gubadli,” the company added.

The Azerbaijani government has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments. In addition, Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

