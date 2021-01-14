By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has thanked Iran's newly-appointed ambassador Seyyed Abbas Mousavi for Tehran’s support to Azerbaijan's position during the Patriotic War, namely the second Karabakh war between September 27 and November 10.

At a meeting that took place on January 14, the sides also discussed military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries, the Defence Ministry has reported on its website.

Hasanov congratulated Mousavi on the start of his diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and wished him success in the sphere of expansion of Azerbaijani-Iranian cooperation. The sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in the military sphere and organizing mutual visits by the two countries' military officials. The meeting discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Iranian military cooperation, prospects for the development of relations in the military-technical, military-educational and military-medical spheres and regional issues, the report added.

The minister stressed the important role of meetings between the Azerbaijani and Iranian presidents in the development of bilateral ties. He also noted the successful development of bilateral cooperation in the military field.

Hasanov asked Mousavi to convey his greetings to Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and Iranian Defence Minister Amir Khatami.

The Iranian diplomat congratulated the Azerbaijani nation and state on the victory in the Patriotic War.

Mousavi expressed his satisfaction with the start of his tenure in Azerbaijan as an ambassador and stressed that he will make every effort for the development of bilateral ties, in particular, cooperation in the military sphere. He described the development of bilateral military cooperation as an important issue in ensuring regional security.

