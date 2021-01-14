By Trend

A bulldozer hit an anti-tank mine in the liberated territory of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Jan.14 referring to the Prosecutor's Office of the Tartar district.

According to the office, the incident has happened during the construction of a road through the territory of the district’s liberated villages of Sugovushan and Talish.

An employee of the Khojaly road department No. 54, a resident of the Barda district, Aliyar Ojagverdiyev, who was driving the bulldozer, received numerous wounds.

The fact is being investigated by the Prosecutor's Office of the district.

The villages had been liberated by Azerbaijani Armed Forces from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

