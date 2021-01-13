By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Innovation Agency has announced the launch of the Online Startup School program, which includes over 30 fundamental topics with a team of experienced mentors and more than 30 educational materials in the Azerbaijani language, a source in the agency told Trend.

The program’s main goal is to support entrepreneurship and start-up movements in various regions of Azerbaijan. "Besides, the program is based on the development of Azerbaijani youth's knowledge related to the creation of start-ups, management, and development of technology business in accordance with modern and international standards," the agency added.

The Online Startup School program was developed in the Azerbaijani language based on the international experience of the American company (venture fund) ‘Y Combinator’ and Steve Blank, a famous American entrepreneur who founded 8 successful startups.

Those willing to participate in the training program, which will last 2.5 months and consist of many important topics - developing own ideas and concepts, conceptualization, customer market analysis, financial planning, team building, and a number of other issues - must register before January 25, 2021, via the following link.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz