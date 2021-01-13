By Trend

The trilateral meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan showed that the parties keen to adhere to the agreements and are clearly not going to stop there, Russian expert, candidate of political sciences, senior lecturer of St. Petersburg State University Galina Niyazova told Trend.

“Holding a trilateral meeting at this stage was important. It was necessary to emphasize the phased introduction of the agreements reached earlier and identify new areas of activity by opening the next stage of interaction,” she said.

According to Niyazova, almost any activity at the moment, one way or another connected with the region, will be aimed at its development, since the liberated lands of Azerbaijan are in an extremely deplorable state.

“It is clear that work is already underway, and that the region, especially, like Azerbaijan as a whole, is extremely attractive for potential investors. However, it is important to understand that the scope of work is such that it is necessary to start a lot from scratch. This requires an investment of capital and will facilitate the use of new technologies and job creation. But it will take a lot of time. Which is undoubtedly good, since there will be enough time to create new economic and political ties and strengthen old ones,” the Russian expert added.

Niyazova stressed that the agreements reached on the resumption of transport links in the region will contribute to the solution of the above-mentioned tasks, forming a new image of the region, in which Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Armenia and Iran will actively cooperate.

