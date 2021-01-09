By Trend

Azerbaijan hopes that in the near future the activity of meteorological stations in the liberated districts of Azerbaijan will be resumed, Head of the National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva said, Trend reports on Jan.8.

According to Taghiyeva, the ministry will take all necessary steps to quickly restore the network of hydrometeorological stations that functioned in these territories before the occupation.

"In the Karabakh region 10 hydrometeorological, three radio meteorological, 15 river observation and two agrometeorological stations operated, as well as 16 points actively influencing atmospheric processes had been operating until 1990," she reminded.

The territories had been liberated from the Armenian occupation during Azerbaijan’s 44-day Patriotic War (from Sept.27 through early Nov.2020).

