By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Army Relief Fund collected over $136 and 183.4 euros by January 5, 2021, the Defence Ministry has reported

Thus, the Azerbaijan Army Relief Fund's AZN account amounted to 211.920.320,58 AZN [around $124,6], the dollar account - 11.176.390 USD, the Euro account - 183.484,92 EUR [around $226,5], the Turkish lira account - 593.924,33 TRY [$80.9], the British pound sterling account - 1.844,72 GBP [$2.5000] and the ruble account - 5.398.550,00 rubles [$73.4], the Defence Ministry said.

Azerbaijan’s Army Relief Fund was set up by the presidential decree on December 8, 2020, while another fund - Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces Relief Fund was set up on August 17, 2002.

