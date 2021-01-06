President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan.

“Dear fellow compatriots!

I sincerely congratulate the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Holy Christmas and convey my best wishes to each of you.

Located at the crossroads of East and West, Azerbaijan has for centuries been home to a culture of coexistence, friendship and brotherhood based on mutual respect and trust between different peoples and religions. The preservation and further development of progressive national and historical traditions, the ethnic and cultural diversity, the multicultural values of our country, which is recognized globally as a place of exemplary tolerance, are among the key directions of state policy.

Year 2020 has gone down in history for a settlement of the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the restoration of our territorial integrity and the triumph of historical justice. Every citizen of Azerbaijan regardless of their language, religion or ethnicity, including our compatriots of Christian faith who have a special place in our society distinguished by ethnic and cultural diversity, have shown real heroism in the liberation of our lands from enemy occupation. At the same time, they have been very active in reaching out to the world community. I appreciate the unity and equality demonstrated by all the peoples living in our country during the Patriotic War, the unbending national and spiritual solidarity as the key contributor to our historical victory.

I am confident that the Orthodox Christian community will continue to spare no effort and skills for the progress and further strengthening of our common home, Azerbaijan.

Dear fellow compatriots!

Christmas embodies new life, revival, feelings of mercy and compassion. May this bright holiday bring happiness to your families, blessings to your tables and prosperity to your life.

Happy holiday!” the head of state said.

